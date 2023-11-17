436th MGG Airmen Graduate Military Customs Officer-Excepted Program

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Graham Brownlee, right, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron mission operations center controller, signs documents during a Military Customs Officer–Excepted program at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 7, 2023. The Military Customs Officer–Excepted (MCO-E) program training entails eight hours of classroom and hands-on on-the-job training, that allows the military customs officers to clear arriving active U.S. military crew and their cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

