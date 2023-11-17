Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th MGG Airmen Graduate Military Customs Officer-Excepted Program

    436th MGG Airmen Graduate Military Customs Officer-Excepted Program

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Graham Brownlee, right, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron mission operations center controller, signs documents during a Military Customs Officer–Excepted program at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 7, 2023. The Military Customs Officer–Excepted (MCO-E) program training entails eight hours of classroom and hands-on on-the-job training, that allows the military customs officers to clear arriving active U.S. military crew and their cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    This work, 436th MGG Airmen Graduate Military Customs Officer-Excepted Program [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Customs and Border Protection
    Dover Air Force Base
    MCO-E
    436th MGG

