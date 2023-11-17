Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th MGG Airmen Graduate Military Customs Officer-Excepted Program [Image 3 of 6]

    436th MGG Airmen Graduate Military Customs Officer-Excepted Program

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An U.S. Customs and Border Protection certificate lays on a table during a Military Customs Officer–Excepted program graduation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 7, 2023. The Military Customs Officer–Excepted (MCO-E) program training entails eight hours of classroom and hands-on on-the-job training, that allows the military customs officers to clear arriving active U.S. military crew and their cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 20:44
    Photo ID: 8132775
    VIRIN: 231107-F-CJ792-2003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 436th MGG Airmen Graduate Military Customs Officer-Excepted Program [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS

    436th MGG Airmen Graduate Military Customs Officer-Excepted Program
    TAGS

    Customs and Border Protection
    Dover Air Force Base
    MCO-E
    436th MGG

