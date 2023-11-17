231108-N-NS135-1043 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 9, 2023) Hull Technician Fireman Seanterious Bradley, from Cincinnati, Ohio, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), grinds a piece of metal for a project, Nov. 8, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 18:47 Photo ID: 8132569 VIRIN: 231108-N-NS135-1043 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.38 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramage Sailor Grinds Metal [Image 46 of 46], by PO1 Ryan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.