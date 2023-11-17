Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramage Sailor Grinds Metal [Image 41 of 46]

    Ramage Sailor Grinds Metal

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Williams 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    231108-N-NS135-1043 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 9, 2023) Hull Technician Fireman Seanterious Bradley, from Cincinnati, Ohio, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), grinds a piece of metal for a project, Nov. 8, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 18:47
    Photo ID: 8132569
    VIRIN: 231108-N-NS135-1043
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramage Sailor Grinds Metal [Image 46 of 46], by PO1 Ryan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

