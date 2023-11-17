231108-N-NS135-1043 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 9, 2023) Hull Technician Fireman Seanterious Bradley, from Cincinnati, Ohio, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), grinds a piece of metal for a project, Nov. 8, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 18:47
|Photo ID:
|8132569
|VIRIN:
|231108-N-NS135-1043
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramage Sailor Grinds Metal [Image 46 of 46], by PO1 Ryan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT