USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

231112-N-LK647-1105 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 12, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), center, man the phone-and-distance line as the ship conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), Nov. 12, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey))

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2023 VIRIN: 231112-N-LK647-1105