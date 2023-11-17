Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 46 of 46]

    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    231112-N-LK647-1105 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 12, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), center, man the phone-and-distance line as the ship conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), Nov. 12, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey))

    Date Taken: 11.12.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 18:47
    Photo ID: 8132652
    VIRIN: 231112-N-LK647-1105
    Resolution: 6469x4313
    Size: 971.79 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 46 of 46], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

