231109-N-NS135-1006 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 9, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, takes off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), Nov. 9, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 18:47 Photo ID: 8132568 VIRIN: 231109-N-NS135-1006 Resolution: 5720x3813 Size: 336.74 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage [Image 46 of 46], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.