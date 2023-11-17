231112-N-NS135-1075 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), disconnect the fuel line during an underway replenishment, Nov. 11, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 18:47 Photo ID: 8132572 VIRIN: 231112-N-NS135-1075 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.34 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ramage Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 46 of 46], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.