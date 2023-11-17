Team McChord hosts JBLM Women’s Forum

Merchandise were organized on a table during a women’s forum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Nov. 17, 2023. Prior to the event, attendees could explore the community resource tables and engage in conversations to establish connections with fellow attendees. The panelist discussed what it was like being a woman in various work environments and shared ways on how women can overcome work-place obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

