    Team McChord hosts JBLM Women’s Forum [Image 8 of 8]

    Team McChord hosts JBLM Women’s Forum

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, left, 62d Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Timothey Hodgin, 62d AW command chief, attend a women’s forum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Nov. 17, 2023. The event featured a diverse panel of women comprised of Army and Air Force officers, enlisted, and civilians. They shared their collective experiences to foster a sense of connectivity among Team McChord, inspiring and motivating the attendees. The panelist discussed what it was like being a woman in various work environments and shared ways on how women can overcome work-place obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

