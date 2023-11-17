U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, left, 62d Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Timothey Hodgin, 62d AW command chief, attend a women’s forum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Nov. 17, 2023. The event featured a diverse panel of women comprised of Army and Air Force officers, enlisted, and civilians. They shared their collective experiences to foster a sense of connectivity among Team McChord, inspiring and motivating the attendees. The panelist discussed what it was like being a woman in various work environments and shared ways on how women can overcome work-place obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 18:44
|Photo ID:
|8132495
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-PC602-1058
|Resolution:
|1299x885
|Size:
|278.86 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team McChord hosts JBLM Women’s Forum [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT