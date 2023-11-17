Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team McChord hosts JBLM Women’s Forum [Image 4 of 8]

    Team McChord hosts JBLM Women’s Forum

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord service members and civilians listen to panelist address questions during a women’s forum at JBLM, Wash., Nov. 17, 2023. The event featured a diverse panel of women comprising of Army and Air Force officers, enlisted and civilians. The panel shared their collective experiences to foster a sense of connectivity among Team McChord, inspiring and motivating the attendees. The panelist discussed what it was like being a woman in various work environments and shared ways on how women can overcome work-place obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 18:44
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
