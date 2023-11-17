Attendees engage in conversation prior to a women’s forum held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Nov. 17, 2023. Prior to the event, attendees explored community resource tables and engage in conversations to establish connections with fellow attendees. The panelist discussed what it was like being a woman in various work environments and shared ways on how women can overcome work-place obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 18:44
|Photo ID:
|8132490
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-PC602-1020
|Resolution:
|5696x3197
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team McChord hosts JBLM Women’s Forum [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
