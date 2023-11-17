Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    436th MDG hosts Health Professions Scholarship Program students [Image 7 of 7]

    436th MDG hosts Health Professions Scholarship Program students

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Prescott McWilliams, 436th Medical Group comprehensive dentist, shows University of Pennsylvania students a drilling procedure during the Health Professions Scholarship Program tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023. The visit was the first time students shadowed Air Force doctors, the busiest in Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 13:53
    Photo ID: 8131999
    VIRIN: 231116-F-DJ256-1162
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th MDG hosts Health Professions Scholarship Program students [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    436th MDG hosts Health Professions Scholarship Program students
    436th MDG hosts Health Professions Scholarship Program students
    436th MDG hosts Health Professions Scholarship Program students
    436th MDG hosts Health Professions Scholarship Program students
    436th MDG hosts Health Professions Scholarship Program students
    436th MDG hosts Health Professions Scholarship Program students
    436th MDG hosts Health Professions Scholarship Program students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    Health Professions Scholarship Program
    Team Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT