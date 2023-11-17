U.S. Air Force Maj. Prescott McWilliams, 436th Medical Group comprehensive dentist, shows University of Pennsylvania students a drilling procedure during the Health Professions Scholarship Program tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023. The visit was the first time students shadowed Air Force doctors, the busiest in Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

This work, 436th MDG hosts Health Professions Scholarship Program students [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.