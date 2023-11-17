Team Dover members speak with University of Pennsylvania students during the Health Professions Scholarship Program tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023. The visit was the first time students shadowed Air Force doctors, the busiest in Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 13:53 Photo ID: 8131990 VIRIN: 231116-F-DJ256-1147 Resolution: 4552x3029 Size: 1.28 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th MDG hosts Health Professions Scholarship Program students [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.