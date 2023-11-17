U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tamaya Dash, 436th Dental Flight non-commissioned officer in charge of preventive dentistry, speaks with University of Pennsylvania medical program students during the Health Professions Scholarship Program tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023. The visit was the first time students shadowed Air Force doctors, the busiest in Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 13:53 Photo ID: 8131987 VIRIN: 231116-F-DJ256-1073 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.89 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th MDG hosts Health Professions Scholarship Program students [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.