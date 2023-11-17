436th MDG hosts Health Professions Scholarship Program students

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tamaya Dash, second from left, 436th Medical Group non-commissioned officer in charge of preventive dentistry, and Senior Airman Kayla Dia, 436th Dental Flight prophylaxis technician, issue personal protective equipment to University of Pennsylvania students during the Health Professions Scholarship Program tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023. The visit was the first time students shadowed Air Force doctors, the busiest in the Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

