PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kenny Morales, a native of Miami, Florida, operates a MK38 remote operating console as part of combat training in the bridge aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer cruiser USS Grace Hopper (DDG 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Hopper, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 06:06
|Photo ID:
|8131033
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|4517x3006
|Size:
|436.24 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Hopper (DDG) Sailors Conduct Combat Training in the Pacific Ocean [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Leon Vonguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
