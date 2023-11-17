Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Watch Turnover in the Pacific Ocean [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Watch Turnover in the Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Hopper (DDG 70)

    231114-N-EE352-1015
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2023) – Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Charlotte Somodi, right, a native of Odell, Illinois, and Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Ethan Nguyen, a native of Westminster, California, conduct a watch turnover in the pump room aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer cruiser USS Grace Hopper (DDG 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Hopper, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 06:06
    Photo ID: 8131032
    VIRIN: 231114-N-EE352-1015
    Resolution: 4136x2753
    Size: 418.94 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Watch Turnover in the Pacific Ocean [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Hopper (DDG 70)
    Gas Turbine System Technician
    Arleigh Burke-class destroyer cruiser

