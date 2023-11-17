USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Perform Laundry Duties in the Pacific Ocean

231114-N-EE352-1001

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2023) – Operations Specialist Seaman Cassity Villarreal, a native of Harlingen, Texas, logs entries in the laundry room aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer cruiser USS Grace Hopper (DDG 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Hopper, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen) USS Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71 and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

