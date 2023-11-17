231114-N-EE352-1003

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2023) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jamal Murry, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, prepares food menus in the storage room aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer cruiser USS Grace Hopper (DDG 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Hopper, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

This work, USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Food Preparation in the Pacific Ocean [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Leon Vonguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.