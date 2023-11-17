A Soldier from Headquarters Company, 489th Engineer Battalion, engages targets during her M4 rifle individual weapon qualification.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2023 23:36
|Photo ID:
|8130567
|VIRIN:
|231118-A-ST659-2187
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Watch Your Lane [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cody Voye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT