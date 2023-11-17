Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Watch Your Lane [Image 6 of 7]

    Watch Your Lane

    CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Voye 

    489th Engineer Battalion

    A Soldier from Headquarters Company, 489th Engineer Battalion, engages targets during her M4 rifle individual weapon qualification.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.19.2023 23:36
    Photo ID: 8130567
    VIRIN: 231118-A-ST659-2187
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, AR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Watch Your Lane [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cody Voye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Weapon Zeroing
    Proper Instruction
    Check Your Targets
    Marking Your Target
    Zeroing the M249
    Watch Your Lane
    M249 Qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Firers Watch Your Lane

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M4 Rifle
    Weapon Qualification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT