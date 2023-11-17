Firers Watch Your Lane

CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, Ark. - Soldiers of the Headquarters and Forward Support companies of the 489th Engineer Battalion, located in North Little Rock, Ark. conducted a weapons qualification during their one-weekend a month battle assembly for the Army Reserve on November 17-18, 2023.



The Soldiers prepared their assigned M4 rifles and M249 squad automatic weapons, a light machine gun, for qualification at the zero range before continuing on to the qualification range. Soldiers with the M17 pistol qualified while those Soldiers with M4 or M249 zeroed their weapons.



The next day was followed by shooting at the qualification range with popup targets. Qualifying requires 23 hits out of 40 targets including multiple position and magazine changes without direction. After qualifying on the rifle range the Soldiers also took the time to train on the night vision goggle (NVG) during mounted and dismounted operations.



The two companies achieved a 100 percent qualification rate for all firers, as well as qualifying 90 percent of those firers as Sharpshooter or above (30 hits or more out of 40 targets).

