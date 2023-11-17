Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firers Watch Your Lane

    M249 Qualification

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Cody Voye | A Soldier from Headquarters Company, 489th Engineer Battalion, engages targets with...... read more read more

    CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Cody Voye 

    489th Engineer Battalion

    CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, Ark. - Soldiers of the Headquarters and Forward Support companies of the 489th Engineer Battalion, located in North Little Rock, Ark. conducted a weapons qualification during their one-weekend a month battle assembly for the Army Reserve on November 17-18, 2023.

    The Soldiers prepared their assigned M4 rifles and M249 squad automatic weapons, a light machine gun, for qualification at the zero range before continuing on to the qualification range. Soldiers with the M17 pistol qualified while those Soldiers with M4 or M249 zeroed their weapons.

    The next day was followed by shooting at the qualification range with popup targets. Qualifying requires 23 hits out of 40 targets including multiple position and magazine changes without direction. After qualifying on the rifle range the Soldiers also took the time to train on the night vision goggle (NVG) during mounted and dismounted operations.

    The two companies achieved a 100 percent qualification rate for all firers, as well as qualifying 90 percent of those firers as Sharpshooter or above (30 hits or more out of 40 targets).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firers Watch Your Lane, by SSG Cody Voye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

