Sgt. Tyler Little marks Spc. Christian Mcelway's zeroing target to ensure he makes appropriate adjustments to his weapon sights.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2023 23:36
|Photo ID:
|8130559
|VIRIN:
|231117-A-ST659-5464
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, AR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marking Your Target [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cody Voye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT