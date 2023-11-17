Check Your Targets

Spc. Ethan Aubuchon, Spc. Kyverrious White, and Staff Sgt. Eric Steele walk down range to check their zeroing targets to make appropriate adjustments to their weapon sights.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2023 23:36
|Photo ID:
|8130558
|VIRIN:
|231117-A-ST659-8491
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
