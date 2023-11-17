Elker Family at retirement ceremony: Spc. Tyler Elker (20), husband Greg Elker, son Jayden (14), Spc. Joshua Elker (23) and Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Amy Elker Sep. 10, 2023 in Salem, Ore.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2023 18:20
|Photo ID:
|8129861
|VIRIN:
|230910-Z-ZJ128-1001
|Resolution:
|5068x3572
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Teacher's Story: Sgt. 1st Class Elker Retires After 26 Years of Service [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Teacher's Story: Sgt. 1st Class Elker Retires After 26 Years of Service
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT