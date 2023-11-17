At the time Sgt. Amy Elker, with two Russian service members deployed in support of KFOR in front of a Russian BRDM-2 amphibious armored scout car during Elker's Operation Joint Forge Bosnia deployment in 1998 to 1999.



(Photo courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Amy Elker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 18:21 Photo ID: 8129860 VIRIN: 230416-Z-ZJ128-1004 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 3.79 MB Location: SALEM, OR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Teacher's Story: Sgt. 1st Class Elker Retires After 26 Years of Service [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.