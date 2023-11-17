Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Teacher's Story: Sgt. 1st Class Elker Retires After 26 Years of Service [Image 4 of 5]

    A Teacher's Story: Sgt. 1st Class Elker Retires After 26 Years of Service

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    At the time Sgt. Amy Elker, with two Russian service members deployed in support of KFOR in front of a Russian BRDM-2 amphibious armored scout car during Elker's Operation Joint Forge Bosnia deployment in 1998 to 1999.

    (Photo courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Amy Elker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 18:21
    Photo ID: 8129860
    VIRIN: 230416-Z-ZJ128-1004
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Teacher's Story: Sgt. 1st Class Elker Retires After 26 Years of Service [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Operation Joint Forge
    Public Affairs Soldier
    Military Service Story
    Army National Guard Retirement

