At the time Sgt. Amy Elker, with two Russian service members deployed in support of KFOR in front of a Russian BRDM-2 amphibious armored scout car during Elker's Operation Joint Forge Bosnia deployment in 1998 to 1999.
(Photo courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Amy Elker)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|8129860
|VIRIN:
|230416-Z-ZJ128-1004
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
A Teacher's Story: Sgt. 1st Class Elker Retires After 26 Years of Service
