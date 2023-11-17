Sgt. 1st Class Amy Elker, serving in her last duty position prior to retirement as the Lead Public Affairs Noncommissioned Officer for the Oregon Guard Joint Force Headquarters at the Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. George White building in Salem, Ore April 16, 2023.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|8129858
|VIRIN:
|230416-Z-ZJ128-1002
|Resolution:
|4864x7206
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Teacher's Story: Sgt. 1st Class Elker Retires After 26 Years of Service [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Teacher's Story: Sgt. 1st Class Elker Retires After 26 Years of Service
