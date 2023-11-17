Sgt. 1st Class Amy Elker holds a photo at the Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. George White building in Salem, Ore April 16, 2023, from her 1998-1999 Operation Joint Forge deployment of her on assignment to photograph Former United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in Bosnia.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|8129857
|VIRIN:
|230416-Z-ZJ128-1001
|Resolution:
|4382x6638
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Teacher's Story: Sgt. 1st Class Elker Retires After 26 Years of Service [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Teacher's Story: Sgt. 1st Class Elker Retires After 26 Years of Service
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT