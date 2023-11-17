Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPT Daniel Andrews records aircraft during a flyover rehearsal

    ORCHARD PARK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    CPT Daniel Andrews, an Army Public Affairs Officer, records aircraft during a flyover rehearsal over Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Nov 18. 2023. As an Army Public Affairs Officer, CPT Andrews is responsible for creating and executing communication plans that collectively set the narrative for the U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 17:32
    Photo ID: 8129856
    VIRIN: 231118-A-FL725-8373
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.18 MB
    Location: ORCHARD PARK, NY, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPT Daniel Andrews records aircraft during a flyover rehearsal [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NFL
    Flyover
    Buffalo
    Apache
    10thCAB

