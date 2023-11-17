Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft conduct practice flyover [Image 2 of 4]

    Aircraft conduct practice flyover

    BUFALLO, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    SPC Timothy Anderson, from 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion observes an Aircraft Formation flying above Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Nov. 18, 2023. This flyover is a practice run for the NFL Jets vs. Bills game on Nov 19. 2023.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 17:36
    Photo ID: 8129854
    VIRIN: 231118-A-FL725-4903
    Resolution: 6359x4239
    Size: 12.9 MB
    Location: BUFALLO, NY, US
    This work, Aircraft conduct practice flyover [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    NFL
    Flyover
    Buffalo
    Bills
    NFL Flyover

