SPC Timothy Anderson, from 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion observes an Aircraft Formation flying above Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Nov. 18, 2023. This flyover is a practice run for the NFL Jets vs. Bills game on Nov 19. 2023.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2023 17:36
|Photo ID:
|8129854
|VIRIN:
|231118-A-FL725-4903
|Resolution:
|6359x4239
|Size:
|12.9 MB
|Location:
|BUFALLO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Aircraft conduct practice flyover [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS
