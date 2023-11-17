An Aircraft Formation flies over Buffalo, NY

A formation of aircraft composed of two Boeing AH-64 Apache and one Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk fly over the Buffalo, NY area during a flyover rehearsal for the Jets vs Bills Game on Nov 18, 2023. These aircraft traveled from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade on Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield in Fort Drum, NY.
|11.18.2023
|11.18.2023 17:35
|8129855
|231118-A-FL725-6611
|6720x4480
|10.17 MB
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|11
|2
