An Aircraft Formation flies over Buffalo, NY

A formation of aircraft composed of two Boeing AH-64 Apache and one Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk fly over the Buffalo, NY area during a flyover rehearsal for the Jets vs Bills Game on Nov 18, 2023. These aircraft traveled from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade on Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield in Fort Drum, NY.

Date Taken: 11.18.2023