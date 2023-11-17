Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An Aircraft Formation flies over Buffalo, NY [Image 3 of 4]

    An Aircraft Formation flies over Buffalo, NY

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A formation of aircraft composed of two Boeing AH-64 Apache and one Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk fly over the Buffalo, NY area during a flyover rehearsal for the Jets vs Bills Game on Nov 18, 2023. These aircraft traveled from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade on Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield in Fort Drum, NY.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 17:35
    Photo ID: 8129855
    VIRIN: 231118-A-FL725-6611
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.17 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Aircraft Formation flies over Buffalo, NY [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Crews walk towards aircraft
    Aircraft conduct practice flyover
    An Aircraft Formation flies over Buffalo, NY
    CPT Daniel Andrews records aircraft during a flyover rehearsal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFL
    Flyover
    Buffalo
    Apache
    10thCAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT