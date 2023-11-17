Aviation Crew Maintainers from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade walk towards their Aircraft to prepare for takeoff at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Nov. 18, 2023. The Aircraft are participating in a NFL flyover for the Bills vs. Jets game on Nov 19, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2023 17:35
|Photo ID:
|8129853
|VIRIN:
|231118-A-FL725-6766
|Resolution:
|4520x3013
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Crews walk towards aircraft [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
