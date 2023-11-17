Aviation Crew Maintainers from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade walk towards their Aircraft to prepare for takeoff at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Nov. 18, 2023. The Aircraft are participating in a NFL flyover for the Bills vs. Jets game on Nov 19, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 17:35 Photo ID: 8129853 VIRIN: 231118-A-FL725-6766 Resolution: 4520x3013 Size: 6.21 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crews walk towards aircraft [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.