    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crews walk towards aircraft [Image 1 of 4]

    Crews walk towards aircraft

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Aviation Crew Maintainers from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade walk towards their Aircraft to prepare for takeoff at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Nov. 18, 2023. The Aircraft are participating in a NFL flyover for the Bills vs. Jets game on Nov 19, 2023.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 17:35
    Photo ID: 8129853
    VIRIN: 231118-A-FL725-6766
    Resolution: 4520x3013
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Crews walk towards aircraft [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NFL
    Chinook
    Flyover
    Buffalo
    Bills

