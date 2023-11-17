U.S. Army Master Sgt. Chaqueena L. Bennett, Inspector General noncommissioned officer in charge for 7th Mission Support Command, center, holds an Army Achievement Medal certificate with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin K. Perry, Command Inspector General for 7th MSC, right, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Craig M. Hyson, Division Command Sergeant Major for 7th MSC, left, following Bennett’s promotion ceremony at Daenner Kaserne Chapel in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Nov. 11, 2023. Bennett was the 2021 NCO of the Quarter winner for the Adjutant General Directorate of Human Resources Command and the 2023 NCO of the Quarter winner for the 7th MSC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Logan Swift)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 08:28 Photo ID: 8129699 VIRIN: 231117-A-YX811-1079 Resolution: 5332x3555 Size: 9.05 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Sgt. Bennett Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Logan Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.