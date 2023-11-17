Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Bennett Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Master Sgt. Bennett Promotion Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Logan Swift 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Chaqueena L. Bennett, Inspector General noncommissioned officer in charge for 7th Mission Support Command, center, holds an Army Achievement Medal certificate with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin K. Perry, Command Inspector General for 7th MSC, right, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Craig M. Hyson, Division Command Sergeant Major for 7th MSC, left, following Bennett’s promotion ceremony at Daenner Kaserne Chapel in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Nov. 11, 2023. Bennett was the 2021 NCO of the Quarter winner for the Adjutant General Directorate of Human Resources Command and the 2023 NCO of the Quarter winner for the 7th MSC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Logan Swift)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
