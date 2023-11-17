Master Sgt. Bennett Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Chaqueena L. Bennett, Inspector General noncommissioned officer in charge for 7th Mission Support Command, center, holds a certificate of promotion with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin K. Perry, Command Inspector General for 7th MSC, right, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Craig M. Hyson, Division Command Sergeant Major for 7th MSC, left, during Bennett’s promotion ceremony at Daenner Kaserne Chapel in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Nov. 11, 2023. The role of the Master Sergeant is to serve as a key enlisted member of staff elements at a battalion or higher levels, whose core competencies consist of readiness, leadership, training, management, communications, operations, and program management. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Logan Swift)

