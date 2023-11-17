Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Bennett Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Master Sgt. Bennett Promotion Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Logan Swift 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Chaqueena L. Bennett, Inspector General noncommissioned officer in charge for 7th Mission Support Command, center, holds a certificate of promotion with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin K. Perry, Command Inspector General for 7th MSC, right, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Craig M. Hyson, Division Command Sergeant Major for 7th MSC, left, during Bennett’s promotion ceremony at Daenner Kaserne Chapel in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Nov. 11, 2023. The role of the Master Sergeant is to serve as a key enlisted member of staff elements at a battalion or higher levels, whose core competencies consist of readiness, leadership, training, management, communications, operations, and program management. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Logan Swift)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 08:28
    Photo ID: 8129696
    VIRIN: 231117-A-YX811-1064
    Resolution: 6242x4161
    Size: 12.03 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

