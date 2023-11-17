U.S. Army Master Sgt. Chaqueena L. Bennett, Inspector General noncommissioned officer in charge for 7th Mission Support Command, is awarded the Army Achievement Medal following Bennett’s promotion ceremony at Daenner Kaserne Chapel in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Nov. 11, 2023. Bennett was awarded the AAM for being the 2023 NCO of the Quarter winner for 7th MSC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Logan Swift)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2023 08:28
|Photo ID:
|8129695
|VIRIN:
|231117-A-YX811-1075
|Resolution:
|5428x3619
|Size:
|9.26 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Bennett Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Logan Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT