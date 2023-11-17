Master Sgt. Bennett Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Chaqueena L. Bennett, Inspector General noncommissioned officer in charge for 7th Mission Support Command, is awarded the Army Achievement Medal following Bennett’s promotion ceremony at Daenner Kaserne Chapel in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Nov. 11, 2023. Bennett was awarded the AAM for being the 2023 NCO of the Quarter winner for 7th MSC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Logan Swift)

