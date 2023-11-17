Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Bennett Promotion Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Master Sgt. Bennett Promotion Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Logan Swift 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Chaqueena L. Bennett, Inspector General noncommissioned officer in charge for 7th Mission Support Command, is awarded the Army Achievement Medal following Bennett’s promotion ceremony at Daenner Kaserne Chapel in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Nov. 11, 2023. Bennett was awarded the AAM for being the 2023 NCO of the Quarter winner for 7th MSC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Logan Swift)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 08:28
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    This work, Master Sgt. Bennett Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Logan Swift, identified by DVIDS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether
    Promotion Ceremomy

