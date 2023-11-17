U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Campbell and Senior Airman Samuel Way, both from the 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, are members of the Wing Operations Center at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2023, during Mosaic Tiger 24-1. Campbell and Way specialize in vehicle maintenance and helped coordinate any vehicle issues that occurred during the exercise. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Airman Cade Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 18:24
|Photo ID:
|8129327
|VIRIN:
|231115-F-RI324-1139
|Resolution:
|4674x3042
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Comms prove crucial to mission success [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Comms prove crucial to mission success
