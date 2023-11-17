Comms prove crucial to mission success

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23rd Wing share a humorous moment during exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1 in the Wing Operations Center at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2023. It is simulated that the WOC is on a main operating base, and it acts as the central node for all information dissemination to a simulated contingency location at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

