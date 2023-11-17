U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23rd Wing share a humorous moment during exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1 in the Wing Operations Center at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2023. It is simulated that the WOC is on a main operating base, and it acts as the central node for all information dissemination to a simulated contingency location at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)
|11.15.2023
|11.17.2023 18:24
|8129325
|231115-F-RI324-1078
|4169x3091
|1.82 MB
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|2
|1
Comms prove crucial to mission success
