U.S. Air Force Maj. Nick McCrabb, 23rd Wing A-Staff Director of Intelligence, talks on the phone in the Wing Operations Center at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2023, during exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1. The Intelligence Directorate, or A-2, was vital to the exercise scenarios by detecting malign actor activity and coordinating enemy movements with wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 18:24 Photo ID: 8129324 VIRIN: 231115-F-RI324-1048 Resolution: 3776x2659 Size: 1.07 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Comms prove crucial to mission success [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.