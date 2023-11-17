Comms prove crucial to mission success

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matt Shelly, left, 23rd Wing A-Staff director, talks to Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2023. Shelly is briefing Sheets on the happenings of the Wing Operations Center since the start of exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

