    Comms prove crucial to mission success [Image 3 of 4]

    Comms prove crucial to mission success

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matt Shelly, left, 23rd Wing A-Staff director, talks to Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2023. Shelly is briefing Sheets on the happenings of the Wing Operations Center since the start of exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

    This work, Comms prove crucial to mission success [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

