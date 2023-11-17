TLR leaders engage with Community Council, recap 2023 air show

Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, thanks members of the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show operations team during a Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council luncheon at Little Rock AFB, Arkansas, Nov. 14, 2023. The meeting featured a recap of the base’s Thunder Over the Rock Air Show, which welcomed more than 260 thousand attendees to witness ground exhibitions, captivating demonstrations, and aerial displays of aviation excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

