TLR leaders engage with Community Council, recap 2023 air show

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee | Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, thanks members of the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show operations team during a Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council luncheon at Little Rock AFB, Arkansas, Nov. 14, 2023. The meeting featured a recap of the base's Thunder Over the Rock Air Show, which welcomed more than 260 thousand attendees to witness ground exhibitions, captivating demonstrations, and aerial displays of aviation excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Members of the Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council and Team Little Rock leaders gathered for a quarterly meeting and luncheon at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 14, 2023.



The Community Council meets each quarter to engage with Team Little Rock commanders to address community concerns, share important updates, and strengthen the partnership between Little Rock AFB and the surrounding community.



This quarter’s meeting featured a recap of the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show held this past October in conjunction with Arkansas’ largest Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics festival. The event drew more than 260 thousand people onto the base, providing an unparalleled experience for attendees through a variety of ground exhibitions, captivating demonstrations, and aerial displays of aviation excellence.



“An air show gives us the opportunity to bring our community together, explain why the base is here, and the value we bring to the state of Arkansas and our nation as a whole,” said Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander. “We were very successful in connecting the community with the mission of Little Rock AFB and we could not have pulled this off without the support of our Community Council partners.”



The Community Council is a non-profit organization comprised of Central Arkansas community leaders who continue to serve and support Little Rock AFB, its mission, and its people.



“There is no doubt that this base continues to be a shining star in Air Mobility Command because of the support from our Little Rock AFB Community Council,” said Davies. “We cannot do what we do without this council.”