Members of the Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council Executive Board and Team Little Rock leadership share updates during a meeting at Little Rock AFB, Arkansas, Nov. 14, 2023. The Community Council is a non-profit organization of central Arkansas community leaders who continue to serve and support the base, its mission, and its people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 16:26
|Photo ID:
|8129143
|VIRIN:
|231114-F-EW167-1001
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TLR leaders engage with Community Council, recap 2023 air show [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TLR leaders engage with Community Council, recap 2023 air show
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT