TLR leaders engage with Community Council, recap 2023 air show

Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, addresses members of the Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council during a community council luncheon at Little Rock AFB, Arkansas, Nov. 14, 2023. The Community Council meets each quarter to engage with Team Little Rock commanders to address community concerns, share important updates, and strengthen the partnership between Little Rock AFB and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

