Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TLR leaders engage with Community Council, recap 2023 air show [Image 2 of 3]

    TLR leaders engage with Community Council, recap 2023 air show

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, addresses members of the Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council during a community council luncheon at Little Rock AFB, Arkansas, Nov. 14, 2023. The Community Council meets each quarter to engage with Team Little Rock commanders to address community concerns, share important updates, and strengthen the partnership between Little Rock AFB and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 16:26
    Photo ID: 8129145
    VIRIN: 231114-F-EW167-1023
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TLR leaders engage with Community Council, recap 2023 air show [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TLR leaders engage with Community Council, recap 2023 air show
    TLR leaders engage with Community Council, recap 2023 air show
    TLR leaders engage with Community Council, recap 2023 air show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TLR leaders engage with Community Council, recap 2023 air show

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Herk Nation
    Little Rock AFB Community Council

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT