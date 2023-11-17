US Naval Academy Surface Warfare Officer celebration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Nov. 17, 2023) U.S. Naval Academy staff speak with midshipmen from the class of 2024 at an impromptu celebration for those who will be surface warfare officers upon graduation. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

