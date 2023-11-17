Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Naval Academy Surface Warfare Officer celebration [Image 1 of 7]

    US Naval Academy Surface Warfare Officer celebration

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Nov. 17, 2023) U.S. Naval Academy Acting Superintendent Rear Adm. Fredrick Kacher speaks with Midshipmen during an impromptu celebration for those who have selected to serve as surface warfare officers. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 14:52
    Photo ID: 8128940
    VIRIN: 231117-N-ID676-1110
    Resolution: 2237x1541
    Size: 369.97 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Naval Academy Surface Warfare Officer celebration [Image 7 of 7], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    event
    U.S. Naval Academy
    2023

