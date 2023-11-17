US Naval Academy Surface Warfare Officer celebration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Nov. 17, 2023) U.S. Naval Academy Acting Superintendent Rear Adm. Fredrick Kacher speaks with Midshipmen during an impromptu celebration for those who have selected to serve as surface warfare officers. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

