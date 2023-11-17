US Naval Academy Surface Warfare Officer celebration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Nov. 17, 2023) U.S. Naval Academy leadership and midshipmen from the Class of 2024, who have selected to be surface warfare officers, enjoy an impromptu celebration outside of Memorial Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth Aston Jr.)

