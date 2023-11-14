The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard participated in a remembrance ceremony at Bury St. Edmunds, England, November 12, 2023. Remembrance Day honors and commemorates those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Members of RAF Mildenhall joined veterans and community members to commemorate the heroic acts of those who served during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Tyler J. Whiting)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 04:58 Photo ID: 8127815 VIRIN: 231112-F-EY344-4595 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.95 MB Location: BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remembrance Ceremony at Bury St. Edmunds [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Tyler Whiting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.