Individuals from the local community and Royal Air Force Mildenhall participated in a remembrance ceremony at Bury St. Edmunds, England, November 12, 2023. Remembrance Day honors and commemorates those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Tyler J. Whiting)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 04:58
|Photo ID:
|8127820
|VIRIN:
|231112-F-EY344-4464
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Remembrance Ceremony at Bury St. Edmunds [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Tyler Whiting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT