The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard participated in a remembrance ceremony at Bury St. Edmunds, England, November 12, 2023. Members of RAF Mildenhall joined veterans and community members to commemorate the heroic acts of those who served during World War II. Remembrance Day honors and commemorates those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Tyler J. Whiting)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 04:58
|Photo ID:
|8127817
|VIRIN:
|231112-F-EY344-3237
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Remembrance Ceremony at Bury St. Edmunds [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Tyler Whiting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
