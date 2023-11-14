Remembrance Ceremony at Bury St. Edmunds

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard marched in formation during a remembrance ceremony parade at Bury St. Edmunds, England, November 12, 2023. Remembrance Day honors and commemorates those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. RAF Mildenhall members, alongside veterans and community members, gathered to honor the heroic deeds of those who served during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Tyler J. Whiting)

