    Remembrance Ceremony at Bury St. Edmunds [Image 4 of 6]

    Remembrance Ceremony at Bury St. Edmunds

    BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Capt. Tyler Whiting 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard marched in formation during a remembrance ceremony parade at Bury St. Edmunds, England, November 12, 2023. Remembrance Day honors and commemorates those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. RAF Mildenhall members, alongside veterans and community members, gathered to honor the heroic deeds of those who served during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Tyler J. Whiting)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembrance Ceremony at Bury St. Edmunds [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Tyler Whiting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100 ARW

