    A new Wyvern mission [Image 3 of 3]

    A new Wyvern mission

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.17.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Steve Garrett 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 31st Fighter Wing listen during an all-call at Aviano Air Base, Italy, on Nov. 17, 2023. Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, hosted six all-calls during the week to announce the new mission statement. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Steve Garrett)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 04:58
    Photo ID: 8127806
    VIRIN: 231117-F-GU305-8193
    Resolution: 7356x4904
    Size: 991.83 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    This work, A new Wyvern mission [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Steve Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano
    Commanders Call

